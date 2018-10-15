Cinderella’s Attic Hosts Annual Throwback to Prom Fundraiser to Help Young Women In Need

SAN DIEGO – Oct. 10, 2018 – Cinderella’s Attic, a local nonprofit that helps build confidence and self-esteem in young women by providing free formal clothing and accessories, announced it will be hosting its annual Throwback to Prom™ gala at the Morgan Run Club and Resort on Oct. 20.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and hear from one of the hundreds of young women who connected with Cinderella’s Attic for the first time this year. Pricilla, who moved to San Diego last year as an unaccompanied youth due to hardships at home, was connected to Cinderella’s Attic by her high school counselor and will share her story with those attending the charity dinner.

“The Cinderella’s Attic Throwback to Prom is our only fundraiser of the year, and it provides the money we need to support the organization over the course of the year,” said Kerry Spark, president and founder of Cinderella’s Attic. “We couldn’t host our annual Prom Boutique™ and our other events without the support of the community.”

This year’s gala is inspired by the award-winning movie “The Greatest Showman,” and will take guests back in time to the days of the vintage circus for "A Night Under the Big Top.” Be entertained by hair-raising stunts and death-defying acts. Enjoy dinner, vintage beverages, casino games and a silent auction. Though it’s not required, ladies and gentlemen may dress to impress in their finest vintage circus attire — the best-dressed couple will be named prom king and queen.

“I’ve been blown away by the energy at these events,” Spark added. “So many people have really grasped onto the theme in past years and have had such fun with it. The event has taken on a life of its own, with a vibrant atmosphere and crowd rallying around a wonderful cause.”

All proceeds support Cinderella's Attic, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization with a mission to build confidence and self-esteem in young women. Hundreds of high school students — many of whom would not otherwise be able to attend their formal dances — come to Cinderella's Attic for free prom dresses and formal attire so they are looking and feeling their best as they participate in these special events.

About Cinderella’s Attic

