The Rancho Santa Fe Post

Why I'm Running for the RSFA Board - Sharon Ruhnau

by

Sharon Ruhnau

I moved to California in 1987 to work with a national law firm’s environmental practice, specifically litigating the issues relating to the clean up of toxic waste sites. In 1997, I moved to Rancho Santa Fe with David, my husband of 30 years.
I am proud to be a 20-plus-year resident of Rancho Santa Fe.

I have been an active participant in the Rancho Santa Fe community and have served on the Governing Documents Review Committee, the Trails & Recreation Committee, protecting one of our community’s unique assets, and the Osuna Ranch Committee. While working in these committees we have produced a comprehensive trail map, listing every property, trail and easement in the Covenant, and we have gotten national historic status for the Osuna Adobe. I was a multi-term Director of the Rancho Riding Club and I am a current member of the Tennis Club and Garden Club and a past member of the Golf Club.

In approving a fiber-optic network we have made a first step toward modernizing our infrastructure and making this community attractive to a wider demographic. We have to continue to make these kinds of improvements and to revitalize our town so that all members’ needs are met and we may be seen as a village for all generations.

This website is not affiliated with the Rancho Santa Fe Association.
This website is operated by fellow Rancho Santa Fe Homeowners to provide news affecting our community and the Association.

Terms and Conditions Privacy
Powered by NationBuilder Developed by IVC