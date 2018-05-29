Why I'm Running for the RSFA Board - Sharon Ruhnau

I moved to California in 1987 to work with a national law firm’s environmental practice, specifically litigating the issues relating to the clean up of toxic waste sites. In 1997, I moved to Rancho Santa Fe with David, my husband of 30 years.

I am proud to be a 20-plus-year resident of Rancho Santa Fe.

I have been an active participant in the Rancho Santa Fe community and have served on the Governing Documents Review Committee, the Trails & Recreation Committee, protecting one of our community’s unique assets, and the Osuna Ranch Committee. While working in these committees we have produced a comprehensive trail map, listing every property, trail and easement in the Covenant, and we have gotten national historic status for the Osuna Adobe. I was a multi-term Director of the Rancho Riding Club and I am a current member of the Tennis Club and Garden Club and a past member of the Golf Club.

In approving a fiber-optic network we have made a first step toward modernizing our infrastructure and making this community attractive to a wider demographic. We have to continue to make these kinds of improvements and to revitalize our town so that all members’ needs are met and we may be seen as a village for all generations.