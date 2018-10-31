RSF Women's Fund November 13th General Meeting

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA, October 28th, 2018: On November 13th, the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will have a General Membership Meeting with a Special Guest Speaker. This event will take place at the beautiful home of RSFWF member Minerva Walz from 12-2pm.

Did you know that when somebody gives you a toast, you should never drink to yourself?

Did you know that when somebody asks you to pass the salt you should put it down on the table rather than hand it to them? These are just a few of the things we will learn from our Etiquette Expert guest speaker!

This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about The Rancho Santa Fe Women's Fund. Founded in 2004, this non-profit philanthropic organization of dynamic, charitable women have pooled their resources to make an impact on the lives of those in need in the San Diego community. Each year we collectively give approximately $250,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Northern and Greater San Diego County. If you are interested in helping us make a positive impact please join us for this event!

“The Women’s Fund was founded as a way for members to join together in meaningful and engaging ways and to give back to the greater San Diego community.” - Gayle Gilles-Mize, Founder

Fee for this event is $20 per person

Lunch will be included

Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register

The event begins at 12:00pm. Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events.