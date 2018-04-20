Op-Ed: Elect Sharon Ruhnau for RSFA Board

Photo: Sharon Ruhnau Photo: Sharon Ruhnau

Ballots for the RSFA Board of Directors Election will be mailed to Members on March 10. There are three candidates vying for two open seats. I know one person I'm voting for: Sharon Ruhnau.

Not only does Sharon Ruhnau have the exceptional professional qualifications and experience we need on the Board, Sharon will LISTEN – not just to one interest group in our community, but to ALL RSFA Members. As a RSFA resident for over 20 years, Sharon has extensive community experience & service on our Committees:

Past member: RSF Golf Club, RSFA Governance Committee (2018)

Current member: RSF Tennis Club, RSFA Recreation & Trail Committee (2012-2018), RSF Garden Club, RSFA Rancho Osuna Committee (2012-2017)

Director: Rancho Riding Club (1996-2003; 2010-2013)

Member: California State Bar (1986-2018)

Sharon understands that as a Member of the Board of Directors she represents all members of our Association. We need a Director with experience in all the rich activities available in RSFA and the willingness to acknowledge the concerns of all members. We need to broaden our representation and bring new energy to our Board.

With her professional qualifications as an attorney, Sharon is the only candidate who has the legal skills to address the sophisticated issues our HOA faces, ranging from utilities and water to enforcement of our CC&R’s. While we are thankful for the service of all our Directors, it’s time to let new members volunteer their successful skills to our Board.

Sharon wants to preserve our past while embracing our future. Sharon supports the revitalization of our downtown and she will listen to all stake holders as she helps our HOA move forward.

Please join me in voting for Sharon Ruhnau for the Board of Directors of Rancho Santa Fe. You’ll be glad you listened.