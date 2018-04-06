Important School Board Election Information

Dear Rancho Santa Fe School District Residents and voters:

If you haven't voted yet, you may know an important and controversial school board election is underway. As the newest elected board member, I have been asked by many of you who I am supporting and for more information about the current issues and candidates.

Although, I don't feel it is appropriate for board members to publicly endorse candidates, I am here as a resource to educate you on the facts and issues in hopes I can help you make a decision. There is alot of misinformation being circulated and unless you have been attending regular board meetings, it is hard to gain the truth and both sides of the issues. For more information, feel free to contact me at snealrsf@gmail.com

Some voters are angry about the recall, special election and associated cost to the district. Others, who initiated and supported the recall, are upset about the timing and early resignation of a board member leading to a vacancy, the board's decision to appoint to fill the vacancy, and the potential gym bond. I can tell you that I have very good friends on both sides of this issue and that rational minds can disagree. I completely respect and understand both sides of this argument and ultimately voters' rights.

While the appointment was a perfectly legal process, so was the recall. In the end, the law gives the last word to the voters as public schools are funded by taxpayers through property taxes and board members are intended to serve as the elected representatives for the taxpayers.

Now its time to put the recall behind us. The election is happening and it is a separate event from the recall. I am 100% certain that none of the candidates running had anything to do with the recall.

As we look forward, I encourage you to consider the following first and foremost as you vote for your next school board representative:

The role of a school board is to set the vision for the district which aligns with community priorities on behalf of all children and to hold the district accountable.

Some additional Information I hope may help:

The election is a mail in ballot. If you haven't received it, make sure you are registered to vote with San Diego County with your district address and vote by April 24th. For more information visit http://www.sdvote.com.

To learn more about the 5 candidates who are running visit: http://www.ranchosantafereview.com/news/local-news/sd-cm-rsf-rsfschool-candidates-20180129-story.html If you wish to speak with any of them personally, let me know. I am more than happy to try and connect you.

For more information about the role of the school board:

Read the School Board Leadership Brochure

Lastly, the absolute best way to stay involved is to attend school board meetings. I hope to see you soon!

DISCLAIMER: the opinions expressed in this email are my own personal opinions and do not represent the opinions of the RSF School Board.