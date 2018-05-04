CDRC Confidential: Politics & Harmony

What does voting for candidates for the RSFA Board of Directors have to do with the Covenant Design Review Committee (CDRC, formerly the Art Jury)? A lot. No matter how hard we try to find a sacred space protected from political blight, that utopia doesn't exist.
While our present CDRC members are well aware of the restrictions under the PC and the majority of our structures comply, some quite beautifully, a drive about our community reveals buildings from past eras when some Art Juries either failed to read or ignored the PC. Covenant Members protect their property by making certain they vote for Directors who will nominate CDRC candidates who understand their obligation to adhere to the PC, despite their personal tastes or business interests.
The CDRC frequently cites the mandate that a proposed building “harmonize with its surroundings.” (Par. 155.) A little harmony in our local politics might be nice, too. Not everyone having identical views, but compatible with the whole. Our community consists of custom houses which celebrate the individuality of owners who are fortunate enough to build here. These are not homogenous production houses evident in the many gated communities surrounding the Covenant like an assembly line of Stepford wives, but a truly authentic, artisan creation.
“In this hilly country, roofs will be much seen from above, and their form and color are important to the success and attractiveness of the property" (Par. 155). This passage from the PC shows our community’s concern that our exterior expressions impact others and our overall attractiveness. Words to remember whether in design or local politics. So, in May when Members pick candidates to put on the Board, I hope they choose candidates who understand, not just pay lip service, to the PC.
The statements made in this column are the opinions of the author and not those of the Rancho Santa Fe Association Covenant Design Review Committee.