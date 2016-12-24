What to Do on Christmas Day?

Today is Christmas eve, and you’re probably busy preparing for a special time with family, friends and loved ones. But while you’re making some delicious food, or wrapping up the last presents, you’re probably wondering what great family activities you can do on Christmas Day.

Don’t worry! We’ve put together a list of the best things you can do on December 25th:

1. San Diego Museum of Art

While the Museum closes on Christmas Day, a great activity is to head down to Balboa Park and check out the museum’s free, outdoor exhibit, “Art of the Open Air.” Art of the Open Air allows the public access to some great art, every day of the week, all year long. The collection includes sculptures by Joan Miró, Auguste Rodin, and Tony Rosenthal.

More details here.

2. Jungle Bells

If you haven’t visited the San Diego Zoo’s holiday edition Jungle Bells, you should do it now. Twinkling lights, festive foods, and merry performances transform the Zoo into a wild, glowing wonderland. Trek through the specially designed, lighted trees to visit some winter-loving animals. The Museum is open all day on Christmas Day.

Buy your tickets here.

3. Christmas Day at The Inn

Not in the mood for a long drive? Celebrate Christmas Day with a traditional holiday buffet at the Rancho Santa Fe Inn. Join your neighbors and enjoy the holiday spirit in a cozy atmosphere, right in the heart of our Community. All family members are welcomed.

Find out what’s on the menu here.

4. DELights at Hotel Coronado

The Hotel Del Coronado continues its holiday DELights celebration that features a light show that projects from the historic balconies onto a multi-faceted tree, surrounded by flickering icicles and snowy palms, from 5pm to 9:30pm.

For early risers, the hotel will have the renowned Tinseltone Carolers joining for some Christmas Carolers on Christmas Day from 12-2pm & 3-5pm.

Find more fun activities at Hotel Coronado here.

5. Our favorite: Stay home!

Just relax, put on some Netflix, grab a blanket and spend some quality time with your loved ones. You can take a stroll around the neighborhood and enjoy the beautiful perks of living in Rancho Santa Fe.

Merry Christmas RSF!