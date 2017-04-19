Water Rates Subject of New Ad-Hoc Committee

The RSF Association Board approved the creation of an ad-hoc committee on water rates at its April meeting. Over the last 12 months the Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) has increased rates for customers multiple times, while another increase is expected in January 2018.

A number of residents have raised concerns that the rate increases have been unfairly implemented, prompting the formation of the committee.

The ad-hoc committee's mission will be to analyze the SFID's actions and look for ways to address the rate increases with residents in mind. Greg Gruzdowich, a former SFID board member, is slated to serve as the committee's Chairperson.

As water rates have climbed over the last year, the costs associated with irrigation have ballooned for many homeowners and organizations in the Ranch. Currently, the SFID Board, which regulates water in the Covenant, is comprised by three members of the Solana Beach community, one member of Fairbanks Ranch and one member of the Covenant.

There will be another vote for the next rate increase and members have been encouraged by the Association to attend the SFID meeting (date to be determined) if they would like to voice their opinion on the matter.