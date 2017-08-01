Water News…from the desk of Marlene King, S.F.I.D. Director, Div. 3

July 20th S.F.I.D. Board Meeting: The July 20th agenda was light. One item of note - the District voted to put on the tax rolls a total of $5,376.41 - seven District customers who have not paid their water bills.

August 30, 2017 Board Workshop Rate Design/Structure Review: This August 30th workshop, which will run from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm, will be an excellent opportunity for customers to observe the Board discussing water rates and to give customers the opportunity to address the Board on rates and rate design.

Santa Fe Irrigation District customers who have comments about rate design (tier structure), water price, or fixed meter cost, become most effective advocates for their point of view when they publicly address, in person, the S.F.I.D. Board.

July water usage continues to rise: The District’s residential gallons-per-capita-day was 470. (That number is derived by dividing the total residential water delivered during July by the latest census data on number of persons residing in the District.)

As a point of comparison, prior to Governor Brown declaring his water emergency on April 1, 2015, the July 2014 gpcd was over 600 gallons.

Outdoor Landscaping: I’ve been driving around my Division 3, and have observed landscapes that display damage from having followed the State’s mandate to reduce water consumption during the declared drought emergency. I observed increased numbers of properties that have removed expanses of lawn and replaced with lower water use plants and mulch. Other properties did not significantly reduce their outdoor water usage during the declared drought emergency, and therefore are not in the position of having to renovate their landscaping due to damaged/dead plant material from adhering to the State’s drought emergency mandates.

The above landscaping choices probably have some shared positions…increased water costs during the allocation time period and/or the desire to contribute to the State-wide declared drought emergency. In any case, I personally appreciate the efforts of each S.F.I.D. customer who contributed to reducing the District’s residential-gallons-per-day during the drought emergency. As you probably recall, Santa Fe Irrigation District had the highest per capita water usage in the State of California, and dramatically turned around that statistic when called upon to do so.

If you have an opinion on how S.F.I.D.’s water rates impact you, please consider sharing your point of view with the S.F.I.D. Board. As noted above, the August 30th Board Workshop on Rate Design is a first-rate opportunity to speak your mind. Meeting starts at 8:30 am, at District offices at 5920 Linea del Cielo, RSF.