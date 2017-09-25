Warp Speed Ahead: Nine Days Left to Vote on RSF Connect

The RSF Connect vote deadline is WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4... Only 9 days left to vote!

Ballots have been mailed and it's up to all of us in the Ranch to submit them on time so every one of us is accounted for. We here at the Post created the RSF Connectivity Calculator to keep a running tally on the vote count and all of us on our toes in anticipation of what will hopefully be a pivotal day in Ranch history.

Your vote could mean the difference between being stuck in the past or being prepared for the future. Our entrusted Board has already approved the RSF Connect project, but they will not proceed until they get our vote of confidence. The struggle is real, people. Please vote for our future and vote for the cutting-edge 1-Gigabit Internet service. Beam us up!