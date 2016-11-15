Upgrades Planned for Osuna Ranch

Rancho Santa Fe Association Field Operations Manager, Arnold Keene, outlined a variety of upgrades that are expected to revitalize the Osuna Ranch at the Association Board's November meeting. Since Keene took over the role he has been tasked with identifying and prioritizing repairs as well as managing the equestrian boarding operation.

Currently Osuna Ranch's boarding facility houses 50 horses with more on a waiting list. Keene reported that 40 percent of the horses are owned by Covenant residents while 60 percent are non-covenant owned.

The RSF Review reports:

RSF Association Fields Operations Manager Arnold Keene took over responsibilities at the Osuna Ranch about six months ago. With “fresh eyes,” Keene reviewed many of the practices in place and made suggestions for improvements. The Association switched vendors on several programs to save money and provide better services and, at the request of the Finance Committee, did a complete overhaul of the accounting system. Previously the books were kept in a paper ledger and no invoices went into the accounting system — that has all been fixed and the Association now even knows all the horses’ names. Keene said the Osuna is reporting a 7 percent increase in revenue.

