Top Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend

The end of the year is quickly approaching and with it comes the holiday spirit. Tomorrow, Americans all around the world will sit down with family and friends to eat the traditional Thanksgiving recipes and be grateful.

But Thanksgiving is not only about delicious Turkey and Football. There are multiple events that Rancho Santa Fe residents can enjoy throughout the holiday weekend, so we’ve put together a list of the top 5 things you can do to celebrate:

1. THANKSGIVING BUFFET

Join the RSF Community in celebrating this special day. Association Members and their guests are welcomed and encouraged to make their reservation in advance.

2.SKATING BY THE SEA

Living in sunny California doesn’t mean your little ones can’t enjoy some outdoor ice skating. For the 12th consecutive year, Hotel Coronado opens “Skating by the Sea” on Thanksgiving day, where anyone can enjoy San Diego’s only beachfront ice skating rink.

3. HOLIDAYS AT LEGOLAND

Kick off the holiday season by experiencing the magic of the Holidays at LEGOLAND with music, twinkling lights, and nightly snowfall in Heartlake City. Kids will particularly enjoy a life-sized LEGO Brick Santa and Reindeer that will make the perfect family photo.

4.DAYBREAK AT DEL MAR & CRAFT BEER + CIDER FEST

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at the Del Mar Racetrack, followed by a Craft Beer and Cider Festival that brings together over 100 local and international brews plus a variety of seasonal ales and ciders and hard-to-find specialty craft brews, all of this while enjoying the Del Mar races.

5. TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

Finish the weekend with RSF Tree Lighting Ceremony, on Sunday, November 27th. This annual event will take place in front of the Clubhouse and will feature a number of activities for all ages. Members are also invited to join for a holiday buffet dinner following the tree lighting.

