To Stop SDG&E, Please Sign This Petition

I am a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Association. I adamantly oppose SDGE installing permanent, huge, steel poles within the

Covenant boundaries. By far the best solution is to install the lines underground for maximum fire safety, as well as the aesthetics of this historic community. Stop SDG&E NOW from this pole replacement project which will be a permanent blight on our state designated historic landscape.

If you would like to help stop SDG&E, please electronically sign this attached petition and send it back to me at: hollymanion@gmail.com.