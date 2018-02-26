The Rancho Santa Fe Post

To Stop SDG&E, Please Sign This Petition

by

I am a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Association. I adamantly oppose SDGE installing permanent, huge, steel poles within the 

Covenant boundaries. By far the best solution is to install the lines underground for maximum fire safety, as well as the aesthetics of this historic community. Stop SDG&E NOW from this pole replacement project which will be a permanent blight on our state designated historic landscape.

SDG_E_Petition.png

If you would like to help stop SDG&E, please electronically sign this attached petition and send it back to me at: hollymanion@gmail.com

This website is not affiliated with the Rancho Santa Fe Association.
This website is operated by fellow Rancho Santa Fe Homeowners to provide news affecting our community and the Association.

Terms and Conditions Privacy
Powered by NationBuilder Developed by IVC