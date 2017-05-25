Thrive in the Ranch Summer Event Series Kicks off with Movie Under the Stars

Rancho Santa Fe residents Sarah Neal and Janet Lawless Christ are determined to ensure that the village of Rancho Santa Fe thrives this summer and beyond, and have organized a summer event series for all residents of Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding communities.

Movie Under the Stars, will take place Friday, June 2nd at 5:30 and feature the family hit, "Sing." Pizza Picnics will occur on the last Wednesdays of the month through the summer on 6/28, 7,26 and 8/30 from 4:30-7:30. Events will feature URBN Catering, owned by covenant resident and restaurateur, John Mangini, hand scooped ice-cream, and a cash bar. The RSF Association will be providing information about Connect, the high speed fiberoptic internet project. Admission is free, and food and beverage will be available for purchase. All events will take place on the lawns of the iconic Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and are sponsored by local businesses.

According to Neal who has lived in the Rancho Santa Fe Covenant for 9 years and also serves on the school board of R. Roger Rowe School, "Rancho Santa Fe is special and unique to most other southern California communities which are often planned to attract a particular demographic. Our town attracts all generations, from all over the globe. Retirees come for the golf and tennis clubs, families for our amazing K-8 school, equestrians and nature lovers for the trails. All love the rural, ranch beauty, fine architecture, rich history and unbeatable climate.

Unfortunately with varying and sometimes competing interests and minimal public gathering places, we've experienced what some have described a generational divide. At the same time, residents are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of basic amenities such as affordable food, a grocery store, and reliable internet and cell service. "

Continues Neal, "There are too many reasons people have to leave the Ranch to get basics, but may reasons people would rather to stay. Thrive in the Ranch is here to create more reasons to stay and enjoy our historic village and each other."

Appropriately, the mission of Thrive in the Ranch is to support a "village for all generations in historic Ranch Santa Fe." In the short term, Neal states the organization will host events to create those gathering spaces and some of the basics missing such as affordable dinner food. Longer term, the organization hopes to working collaboratively with local residents, commercial property owners, organizations, and businesses to truly revitalize the village, which is universally loved by all residents.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/thriveintheranch