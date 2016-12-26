THE COUNTRY FRIENDS GIVES BACK $186,500 TO SELECTED SAN DIEGO BASED CHARITIES ­­­­­­­

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (December 26, 2016) — Since its inception in 1954, The County Friends has gifted nearly $14 million to charitable organizations in San Diego County. All funds raised by The Country Friends stays in San Diego County and are distributed to many small grass-root nonprofits as well as larger, more visible organizations.

“I am so thankful for the hard work of our dedicated Board of Directors and event committees that allow us to generously give back to the community we all love, and look forward to another year of record giving in 2017.” Deborah Cross, President

2016 recipients of funding: Angels Foster Family Network, Burn Institute, Center for Community Solutions, Inc., Community Campership Council, Community Resource Center, Conner’s Cause for Children, Elizabeth Hospice, Friends of Vista Hill, Girls Rising, Helen Woodward Animal Center, Hospice of North Coast, Include Autism, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, LightBridge Hospice Community Foundation, Mama’s Kitchen, Miracle Babies, Musicians for Education, Inc., North County Health Services Project, Outdoor Outreach, Palomar Health Foundation, Partnerships with Industry, Pro Kids the First Tee San Diego, Project Concern International San Diego, Promises2kids, Rady Children Hospital Foundation, Rancho Santa Fe Community Center, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, Armed Services YMCA, San Diego Center for the Blind, Support the Enlisted Project, Voices for Children, Women’s Resource Center, YWCA of San Diego County Becky’s House, YMCA of San Diego County Border View.

“There is so much need in San Diego County, it’s rewarding to help so many people with the funds we raise each year.” Marci Cavanaugh, Second Vice President, Human Care Funding.

The Country Friends® is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, formed over 60 years ago to provide needed funding for San Diego County-based charities. Its mission is “Helping San Diegans since 1954 : One Hand at a Time.” The organization raises funds through proceeds from its Rancho Santa Fe consignment shop, Membership, Events, Sponsorships and Donations. Since its founding, The Country Friends has raised millions of dollars to support human care agencies, with special emphasis on services to women, children the elderly, military, and people with disabilities.