Tech Committee Reviews ISP Proposals

By: Rick Sapp and Mike Licosati, Technology Committee Co-Chairs

The high-speed internet project continues to pick up significant momentum. The Technology Committee is currently reviewing and comparing proposals submitted by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Requests for Proposals were sent to all current providers of internet services in the area, such as AT&T, Orion Cable, Cox Communications and Spectrum, as well as independent ISPs with experience in California. The providers were asked to describe their capabilities, experience, product offerings and pricing policies in their proposals, which were delivered to us a few days ago. We are continuing our analysis as well as ongoing dialogue with these companies so we can find the best solution for Rancho Santa Fe.

Last week, the Technology Committee had its first look at the preliminary design of our fiber network. Henkels & McCoy (H&M) created the engineering design of a 60-mile fiber network that will pass 1,948 street addresses of Association members. The Tech Committee approved the preliminary design subject to verification of the addresses.

H&M is now proceeding to the more detailed engineering work necessary to produce construction drawings that will be used for permitting with the County of San Diego. H&M is also preparing construction cost estimates. This morning we received a preliminary cost estimate and are currently reviewing the numbers.

The Committee will use the information collected from H&M and the Internet Service Providers to prepare a project budget and update its business and financial models. Those models will help formulate a projected cost for RSF Connect.

As this work comes to a focal point, the Tech Committee and Association staff will concentrate on updating and educating our Members about this critical community project. An overview of RSF Connect will be given at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 5:00 pm at the Garden Club. This evening meeting will be a good opportunity to learn about the project, especially for those who cannot attend morning Board meetings. Members are encouraged to attend the meeting, ask questions and get up to speed about RSF Connect.