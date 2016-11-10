Tech Committee Conducts Fiber Survey; Roundabouts Await Funding

With a contentious and historic election season in the books, many are eager to see what's in store for Rancho Santa Fe. In the last few weeks the Technology Committee became a standing committee and launched an Internet Service Survey, which is set to complete on November 15. The long road to roundabouts cleared another hurdle when the Board of Supervisors certified the updated Environmental Impact Report. All those headlines and more in this month's newsletter.



The Rancho Santa Fe Association (RSFA) Board voted 7-0 in favor of adopting a charter for the Technology Committee at its November 3 meeting...









The EIR, which cost $60,000 to update, presented a significant hurdle to alleviating traffic congestion in the Ranch, however another challenge remains before construction can begin: securing about $6 million in funding for the project...









Elections for Santa Fe Irrigation Districts 1 and 2 as well as Rancho Santa Fe School Board were held Tuesday...









The Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) announced details regarding its Commercial Agricultural Water Program Tuesday...

