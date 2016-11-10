The Rancho Sante Fe Post

Tech Committee Conducts Fiber Survey; Roundabouts Await Funding

by
Tagged in

With a contentious and historic election season in the books, many are eager to see what's in store for Rancho Santa Fe. In the last few weeks the Technology Committee became a standing committee and launched an Internet Service Survey, which is set to complete on November 15. The long road to roundabouts cleared another hurdle when the Board of Supervisors certified the updated Environmental Impact Report. All those headlines and more in this month's newsletter.   


Read on,

Nick

 

 

Board Adopts Tech Committee Charter; Plans Next Steps on Fiber



Tech Committee


The Rancho Santa Fe Association (RSFA) Board voted 7-0 in favor of adopting a charter for the Technology Committee at its November 3 meeting...

Read More

 

 

Roundabouts Await Funding, EIR Certified by Board of Supervisors



Roundabouts EIR


The EIR, which cost $60,000 to update, presented a significant hurdle to alleviating traffic congestion in the Ranch, however another challenge remains before construction can begin: securing about $6 million in funding for the project...

Read More

 

 

RSF School and Santa Fe Irrigation District Election Results



2016 election


Elections for Santa Fe Irrigation Districts 1 and 2 as well as Rancho Santa Fe School Board were held Tuesday...

Read More

 

 

Commercial Agricultural Water Program Application Period to Start Nov 14



SFID water

The Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) announced details regarding its Commercial Agricultural Water Program Tuesday...

Read More

 

 

Have something the community should know?

Submit an Article

This website is not affiliated with the Rancho Santa Fe Association.
This website is operated by fellow Rancho Santa Fe Homeowners to provide news affecting our community and the Association.

Terms and Conditions Privacy
Powered by NationBuilder Developed by IVC