SFID Responds to CA Public Review Draft

In response to the Governor's declaration of a drought emergency in 2013 and subsequent executive orders (especially Executive Order B-37-16 entitled: Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life; Implementing Executive Order B-37-16 ) the Department of Water Resources, State Water Resources Control Board, and other parts of the Administration are developing a long-term conservation policy framework that covers both the agricultural and urban sectors, including a process to develop new permanent urban water use targets based on strengthened water use efficiency standards and strengthened water shortage contingency plans, and enhanced leak detection and repair requirements.

The Santa Fe Irrigation District has submitted the following comment letters regarding the Draft Framework: