SFID No Longer in Drought Conditions

Thanks to customers' conservation efforts for over two years and significant improvement in Statewide and local water supply conditions, the Santa Fe Irrigation District (District) Board of Directors voted unanimously to rescind its Water Shortage Response Level 1. The change becomes effective immediately.

This means that while continuing the community's recent success at conservation is encouraged, the Board eliminated the voluntary water conservation level, which was in place to achieve up to a 10% reduction in water demands.

Since June 2015, the District has achieved a 26% reduction in water demands when compared with water demands from 2013. This was only achieved by our customers' hard work and sacrifice to save water.

"Our customers have done an outstanding job of conserving water, and we want to thank both the residents and businesses for their sustained conservation efforts," said Michael Bardin, General Manager. "The response of the community to the call for conservation has been impressive."

While the State remains in an Emergency Declaration of Drought, the District supplied the State with a certification that the District has enough water supply for its customers. However, we do know that drought is cyclical, and this is why the District always encourages careful use of water in our semi-arid region.

A list of the State's water restrictions can be viewed here.

To help customers, the District is continuing its rebates and incentive programs. For more information, the programs can be viewed here.