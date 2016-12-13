The Rancho Sante Fe Post

Several San Dieguito Union High School District Construction Projects to Begin Next Year

New construction projects are set to begin in 2017 on various campuses within the San Dieguito Union High School District.

This new construction was unanimously approved at the recent December 8 SDUHSD board meeting. The new projects will be built using a lease-leaseback method, which gives the school more flexibility when choosing a contractor. 

The RSF Review wrote:

"The four new campus upgrades include Torrey Pines High School’s new performing arts center, culinary arts classroom modernization and parking lot improvements set to be complete in March of 2019; a second classroom building at Pacific Trails Middle School set to be complete by August 2018; San Dieguito High School Academy’s English and social sciences classroom building targeting a March 2019 completion date; and Oak Crest Middle School’s science classroom, improvements to Crest Hall and the administration building with work completed in August 2018."

You can read the entire article here

