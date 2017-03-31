San Dieguito Lagoon Restoration & Trails Proposed

A draft of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) concerning the San Dieguito Lagoon is available for public review until April 24. The EIR, compiled by the San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority, proposes further restoring the San Dieguito Lagoon with additional wetland, new trails, and wildlife habitat.

The RSF Review reports:

"The project’s new one-mile recreational trail generally parallels El Camino Real, linking to the Dust Devil Nature Trail along the southern edge and extending north to near the El Camino Real Bridge for future connection to the Coast to Crest Trail. Where the new trail begins at the northern loop of the Dust Devil Nature Trail off El Camino Real, it would generally be 6 feet wide, surfaced with decomposed granite (DG) and designated for hikers, runners and pedestrians only (no bicycles or equestrian use). The trail would then widen at the approach to the El Camino Real Bridge and the widened section would be multi-use with a 6-foot-wide DG section for hikers and bicycles, and a four-foot-wide soft dirt section for equestrian users."

According to the San Dieguito River Park website:

"The W-19 Draft EIR is available for a 45-day public review and comment period from March 9, 2017 to April 24, 2017. A public comment meeting will also be held on Tuesday, April 4, from 6-8pm at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the public to ask questions regarding the project and EIR. More information can be found here."

The EIR is available online. Comments regarding the EIR can be submitted to: Ms. Shawna Anderson online at Shawna@sdrp.org or the San Dieguito River Park JPA, 18372 Sycamore Creek Rd. Escondido, CA, 92025.

Image: Bisayan lady / Flickr