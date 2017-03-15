RSFA Announces Nominations for 2017 Board Election

Rancho Santa Fe, California – Stephen Dunn, Sharon Ruhnau and Richard Sapp have been nominated as candidates for the Rancho Santa Fe Association Board of Directors. Two seats are open, and terms are three years beginning July 1, 2017.

Members are invited to the Annual Meeting and Candidate Forum on May 11, 2017.

Ballots will be mailed in mid-May and are due by June 12, 2017. For questions regarding the election, please contact the RSF Association Office at (858) 756-1174 or Christy@RSFAssociation.org.

###