RSF School Board: Looking Forward to 2017

With Christmas just a few days away, schools are officially on winter break and getting ready for the new year. The final Rancho Santa Fe School District board organizational meeting took place on December 13th, where parents focused on establishing the new meeting schedule for 2017, planning upgrades for the teachers' parking lot, and reviewing the performance of the RSF Education Foundation.

After a survey conducted by Superintendent David Jaffe, 55% of parents voted to have all 2017 organizational meetings at 5pm. Regarding the parking lot, it appears the best option for the school will be to re-pave the teachers parking lot, instead of building a new one.

