RSF School and Santa Fe Irrigation District Election Results

Elections for Santa Fe Irrigation Districts 1 and 2 as well as Rancho Santa Fe School Board were held Tuesday. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Kenneth Dunford and David Petree are poised serve as the SFID Directors for Division 1 and 2 respectively.

According to the Registrar of Voters' unofficial count at 6:23 am Dunford, who served as a SFID Director previously, was outperforming his opponent, Derek Clotfelter, 57.68 percent to 42.32 percent. Petree is also ahead of Robert Feher at 71.08 percent to 28.92 percent.

Santa Fe Irrigation District 1

Name Votes Percent

Kenneth Dunford 556 57.68%

Derek Clotfelter 408 42.32%

Santa Fe Irrigation District 2

Name Votes Percent

David Petree 661 71.08%

Robert Feher 269 28.92%

Three open seats on the Rancho Santa Fe School Board are likely to be filled by Tyler Seltzer, Sarah Neal, and Scott Kahn. The top three vote-getters were ahed of the other four candidates following election night.

Rancho Santa Fe School

Name Votes Percent

Tyler Seltzer 823 23.37%

Sarah Neal 686 19.48%

Scott Kahn 561 15.93%

Jee Manghani 433 12.30%

Elise Dufrense 426 12.10%

Kyle Jones 357 10.14%

Christopher Blatt 235 6.67%

*Results last updated: 11/9/16