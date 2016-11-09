The Rancho Sante Fe Post

RSF School and Santa Fe Irrigation District Election Results

by
Tagged in

Elections for Santa Fe Irrigation Districts 1 and 2 as well as Rancho Santa Fe School Board were held Tuesday. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Kenneth Dunford and David Petree are poised serve as the SFID Directors for Division 1 and 2 respectively.

According to the Registrar of Voters' unofficial count at 6:23 am Dunford, who served as a SFID Director previously, was outperforming his opponent, Derek Clotfelter, 57.68 percent to 42.32 percent. Petree is also ahead of Robert Feher at 71.08 percent to 28.92 percent.

Santa Fe Irrigation District 1

Name
Votes
Percent

Kenneth Dunford
556
57.68%

Derek Clotfelter
408
42.32%

 

Santa Fe Irrigation District 2

Name
Votes
Percent

David Petree
661
71.08%

Robert Feher
269
28.92%

 

Three open seats on the Rancho Santa Fe School Board are likely to be filled by Tyler Seltzer, Sarah Neal, and Scott Kahn. The top three vote-getters were ahed of the other four candidates following election night.

Rancho Santa Fe School

Name
Votes
Percent

Tyler Seltzer
823
23.37%

Sarah Neal
686
19.48%

Scott Kahn
561
15.93%

Jee Manghani
433
12.30%

Elise Dufrense
426
12.10%

Kyle Jones
357
10.14%

Christopher Blatt
235
6.67%

 

 

*Results last updated: 11/9/16

 

 

This website is not affiliated with the Rancho Santa Fe Association.
This website is operated by fellow Rancho Santa Fe Homeowners to provide news affecting our community and the Association.

Terms and Conditions Privacy
Powered by NationBuilder Developed by IVC