RSF Resident Sue Major Joins Girl Scouts' National Board

Major Executive Search CEO Sue Major has been elected to the national board of Girl Scouts of the USA, the nation’s preeminent leadership development program for girls. The Rancho Santa Fe resident will serve a three-year term as a member-at-large and participate on the Board Development Committee.

The board is responsible for the governance and fiduciary administration of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), a 105-year-old non-profit organization with 2.6 million members. Major was elected during GSUSA’s recent convention in Columbus, Ohio.

“The GSUSA board maintains the legacy of Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low, helping girls develop the courage, confidence, and character they need to make the world a better place,” Major said. "This is an exciting opportunity to give back to an organization that did so much for me.”

Major is a member of a three-generation Girl Scout family that includes her mother, sisters, daughter, and nieces. She has a passion for encouraging girls to use Girl Scouts’ STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs to explore nontraditional careers.

“Girl Scouting gave me the confidence to discover what I wanted to do and to make it happen,” Major said. “The skills I developed in the all-girl environment of Girl Scouting turned out to be great assets. The ability to communicate, work effectively with others, build consensus, and manage budgets are competencies that are absolutely essential for success in business.”

Major Executive Search is a global, retained executive search firm that helps technology companies strengthen and grow their executive teams and boards of directors. In addition to working for 17 years in the executive search field, Major has 15 years of experience in technology development at world-class, international companies. She holds two patents for wireless messaging inventions.

Major has held several significant volunteer leadership positions with Girl Scouts San Diego. She completed two terms as a board director, chaired the Fund Development Committee, and served on the Board Development Committee.

She and her husband, John Major, co-chaired Girl Scouts San Diego’s Urban Campout fundraiser in 2016 and have provided significant support for the organization’s capital campaigns. They are also members of the Juliette Gordon Low Society for individuals who include Girl Scouts San Diego in their estate plans. To recognize their history of exceptional support, Girl Scouts San Diego presented its Promise Circle Award to the Majors in 2012.

Last year, Sue received the Courage, Confidence and Character Award, presented for volunteer service and leadership that has had a significant impact on Girl Scouts San Diego’s success.

# # #

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouting provides America’s premier leadership experience for girls, where they discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to make the world a better place. Girl Scouts San Diego provides activities for 35,000 girl and adult members, trains volunteers, and maintains two camps in the Cuyamaca Mountains and program and service facilities in Balboa Park, Escondido and Carlsbad.