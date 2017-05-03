RSF Post Welcomes New Co-Editor, Rachel Laffer

The Rancho Santa Fe Post was born in 2014 with the goal of distributing unfiltered information to the community. I built this platform to encourage communication and transparency by having an open website where anyone can participate pursuant to a simple etiquette.

I’m glad to say that I’m no longer alone in my mission of keeping our community informed. The RSF Post is proud to welcome its newest Co-Editor, Rachel Laffer.

As many of you know, Rachel ran for a seat on the Association the Board of Directors last year, but hasn’t relented in her enthusiasm to give back to the community. Her unparalleled experience as publisher of the nation's oldest college daily, The Yale Daily News, at Yale University, and as a writer and editor at The Wall Street Journal in the US and Europe will be an invaluable addition to the Post.

Rachel’s roots and deep connection to the Ranch have always inspired her to be involved. In the past, she also served on the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center Board.

Rachel’s pen is now committed to maintain Rancho Santa Fe as the vibrant community it’s always been, while looking ahead to a brighter future. Please join me in welcoming Rachel to our team.

-Nick