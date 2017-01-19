RSF Foundation's 35 for 35 Challenge Raises Over $66,000

Proceeds from the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation's 35th annual, 35 for 35 Challenge exceeded $66,000 in 2016. The challenge, which ran from November 1 through December 31, 2016 will go to the foundation's Community Impact Fund.

According to a release by the RSF Foundation,

"The Community Impact Fund is supported by donors who want to use their collective donations to address critical challenges throughout the community. With so many needs and nonprofits in our community, it’s often overwhelming for donors to choose projects to fund. With the expertise of staff and directors, the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation can help direct funds to the most strategic needs."

Twenty-six individual donors contributed a total of more than $33,000 which was matched dollar-for-dollar by local donors.

Read the full story at the RSF Review.