RSF Fire District Warns of Recalled Smoke Detectors

The RSF Fire District recently echoed the Consumer Product Safety Commissions warning of defective smoke detectors. A recall of over 100,000 smoke detectors manufactured by Edwards/Interlogix was issued in 2014, but some may still be in use by RSF residents.

The RSF Fire District wrote:

Residents may have a false sense of security when it comes to their smoke detectors. In 2014, Edwards/Interlogix issued a recall of their 400/500 series smoke detectors due to a radio frequency interference issue that could keep the device from sounding during a fire. It has been brought to the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District’s (RSFFPD) attention that some homes within the District may still be using these smoke detectors. The RSFFPD strongly urges all residents to check to make sure their smoke detectors are in working order and are not included in the recall. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:

This recall involves thirty-three models of the 400 and 500 series Edwards (ESL)-branded and Interlogix smoke detectors hard-wired into a security system. Edwards and Interlogix smoke detectors are identical. The 2-wire or 4-wire detectors are round, white and measure 6 inches across by 2 inches high. The smoke detectors were made for professional installation and used primarily in commercial buildings, schools, hotels/motels, apartments, dormitories and homes as part of the fire alarm system. Recalled units have date codes 13084 through 14059.