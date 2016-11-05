Roundabouts Await Funding, EIR Certified by Board of Supervisors

Earlier this month, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors certified an updated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) regarding the proposed construction of roundabouts along the Del Dios corridor. The EIR, which cost $60,000 to update, presented a significant hurdle to alleviating traffic congestion in the Ranch, however another challenge remains before construction can begin: securing about $6 million in funding for the project.

Construction for roundabouts is being considered for intersections at Via de la Valle/La Fremontia, El Montevideo/La Valle Plateada, and El Camino del Norte/Del Dios.

Salvatore Giametta, Chief of Staff for Supervisor Ron Roberts, told the RSF Post,

“While there is no current funding available for construction or right-of-way acquisition, the project will be more competitive for federal and state grants because the EIR is certified and all environmental approvals are completed. Finalizing the environmental documentation will allow the project to better compete for grants and other funding opportunities that the County may pursue.”

In addition to certifying the EIR, the county expects to execute a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Rancho Santa Fe Association (RSFA) and the Rancho Santa Fe Community Services District (RSFCSD). The MOU will contemplate funding for the landscaping and lighting features associated with the project.

Although the funding timeline remains fluid, once secured, construction of the three roundabouts is estimated to take 12-18 months to complete. Construction will have a significant, but temporary impact on traffic flow along the corridor due to full and partial lane closures.

The road to roundabouts has been a considerably long one, but a final chapter drawing closer. The county conducted its first feasibility study of the issue in 2002. In 2004, the RSFA committed $125,000 to partially fund the roundabouts’ design. In 2015, the RSFA put the question to the community as to whether or not roundabouts or signals should be constructed, which found clear majority (73 percent) favored roundabouts.