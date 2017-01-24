RSF Votes for Favorite Restaurant in the Ranch

Last week, RSF residents weighed in on a survey which asked: What is your favorite restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe? With 29% of the vote, the winner is… MILLE FLEURS!
Mille Fleurs, which means “thousand flowers”, celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2015. In an article published by the RSF Review, owner Bertrand Hug detailed how he took ownership of the famous establishment in 1984 and transformed the vibe to a more elegant establishment. Hug also brought Chef Martin Woesle on board, who builds a distinctive menu using only fresh produce.
Mille Fleurs is not only recognized by the members of the community, it has received several awards including 'Top 25 Restaurants in America' by Food & Wine magazine and 'Best Restaurant in San Diego' by The New York Times.
Following Mille Fleurs, RSF’s Morada Restaurant and Thyme in the Ranch tied for second place with 21% of the vote. Rancho Santa Fe Bistro, Ponsaty’s and The Golf Club’s Osuna Grille followed the top restaurants in that order.
Full survey results:
Note: an earlier version of this article indicated 25% of respondents voted for Mille Fleurs, 29% is the correct number.