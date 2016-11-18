The Rancho Sante Fe Post

Rate Hike Expected for SFID Customers

Water rates for Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) customers is expected to increase on January 1, 2017. The rate hike will be the second one in less than a year. The increase followed a 3-2 vote in May by the SFID board to phase in higher rates, 9 percent per year, over the course of several years.

The SFID Board voted 3-2 at it's November 17 meeting to keep the January 1 2017 rate increase on schedule. A table of the 2016 rate increases is below:

Actual Bill Impacts of Increases for FY 2016

Please note: FY 2017 & 2018 percentages are not currently known, as one component of 2017 & 2018 increases - the pass through Commodity Charges of the San Diego County Water Authority and Metropolitan Water District - re-adjust January 1 of each year. Potential pass through increases shall not exceed 10% per year. 

Single Family Bi-Monthly Usage
 1" Meter Rate Increase 
 1 1/2" Meter Rate Increase 
 2" Meter Rate Increase 
 3/4" Meter Rate Increase 

5 units
41.1%
36.2%
35.3%
46.8%

15 units
14.1%
20.7%
24.8%
8.1%

50 units
0.1%
7.6%
13.4%
-4.6%

100 units
7.1%
8.9%
11.0%
6.1%

150 units
10.6%
11.6%
12.8%
10.1%

200 units
16.3%
17.6%
19.2%
15.6%

250 units
20.5%
21.3%
22.3%
20.1%

300 units
23.4%
23.9%
24.6%
23.2%

Number of customers:
1,537
620
62
3,201

