Rate Hike Expected for SFID Customers

Water rates for Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) customers is expected to increase on January 1, 2017. The rate hike will be the second one in less than a year. The increase followed a 3-2 vote in May by the SFID board to phase in higher rates, 9 percent per year, over the course of several years.

Actual Bill Impacts of Increases for FY 2016

The SFID Board voted 3-2 at it's November 17 meeting to keep the January 1 2017 rate increase on schedule. A table of the 2016 rate increases is below:

Please note: FY 2017 & 2018 percentages are not currently known, as one component of 2017 & 2018 increases - the pass through Commodity Charges of the San Diego County Water Authority and Metropolitan Water District - re-adjust January 1 of each year. Potential pass through increases shall not exceed 10% per year.

Single Family Bi-Monthly Usage 1" Meter Rate Increase 1 1/2" Meter Rate Increase 2" Meter Rate Increase 3/4" Meter Rate Increase

5 units 41.1% 36.2% 35.3% 46.8%

15 units 14.1% 20.7% 24.8% 8.1%

50 units 0.1% 7.6% 13.4% -4.6%

100 units 7.1% 8.9% 11.0% 6.1%

150 units 10.6% 11.6% 12.8% 10.1%

200 units 16.3% 17.6% 19.2% 15.6%

250 units 20.5% 21.3% 22.3% 20.1%

300 units 23.4% 23.9% 24.6% 23.2%