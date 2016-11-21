Rancho Santa Fe Resident Honored By United Way

Rancho Santa Fe Resident, Kenneth H. Weixel, was honored alongside Deborah Szekely by United Way of San Diego County for his longtime community leadership and volunteerism. United Way of San Diego County is a nonprofit organization that largely works on helping the children and families of San Diego. United Way uses what they call a collective impact approach by unifying the resources of their partners to improve the lives of San Diego county residents.

This award is given annually to residents who embody the ideals of United Way and who have been longtime volunteers.

The RSF Review Reports:

"Weixel has been a powerful advocate for United Way since joining the board in 2014. In his current role as United Way’s Campaign Cabinet chair, he helps build stronger relationships with companies across the region. In this, Weixel instituted a new “peer-to-peer” outreach technique, often reaching out to other managing partners and CEOs of large companies to engage them in giving to United Way directly."

