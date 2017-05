The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club hired Andrew Scott as the New General Manager, a position that has been vacant since Al Castro left in January 2017. The new manager is expected to start at the club on July 17.

Scott has extensive experience with managing Golf Clubs. Before joining the RSF Golf Club, he served as general manager of the Moraga Country Club in the Bay Area since 2014. Before that, he was the general manager at the Crosby National Golf Club from 2010 to 2012.

“I have extensive ties to the community,” Scott said to the RSF Review. “I have a particular fondness and respect for the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club as the oldest and most prestigious club in the area. It’s a great professional and personal opportunity for me.”

Read the full story at the RSF Review.