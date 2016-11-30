Rancho Santa Fe Equestrian Wins Big in Oklahoma City

Katie Myron is only 14 years old and she's already conquering the equestrian world. The RSF Resident clinched several titles at the Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show in Oklahoma City, including Grand National and World Champion for ages 13, and Champion in the United Professional Horseman’s Association Morgan Challenge Cup Junior National Championship.

Now, the equestrian teen is getting ready shine close to home when she participates with Tamarisk on Target, her partner and beautiful horse, in the Jingle Bell Horse Show in Del Mar in December.

The RSF Review talked with Katie about her impressive resume, which includes several world titles – she was awarded her first one in 2012 – and a number of other accolades.

