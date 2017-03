Rancho Santa Fe, California – The Rancho Santa Fe Association will host a reception on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm to introduce new Manager Bob Hall to the Community.

Association Members are invited for hor d’ouevres and a no-host bar at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, 1929 room. Mr. Hall will assume the role of Association Manager on March 6.

For questions regarding this event, please contact the RSF Association Office at (858) 756-1174 or Karlin@RSFAssociation.org .