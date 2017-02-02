Rancho Santa Fe Association Board Hires New Manager

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rancho Santa Fe, California – The Rancho Santa Fe Association Board of Directors today announced that Bob Hall has been named Manager of the Association. He will begin his duties in March.

Photo - Robert Hall, Courtesy of RSF Association

“We are very excited to have found such a strong candidate to fill the position of Association Manager. Bob’s outstanding leadership skills, background and knowledge are well-suited to the Association and Rancho Santa Fe,” said Board President Fred Wasserman. “We look forward to welcoming Bob and introducing him to our Members and the community.”

As RSF Association Manager, Mr. Hall will oversee a staff of 150 and a community of 1,900 properties.

Mr. Hall is currently City Manager for the City of Fountain Valley in Orange County, California, and has worked in public service for more than 28 years.

“I’m very excited about joining the Rancho Santa Fe Association team and look forward to getting to know the Covenant and its Members. One of the most important things I’ve learned over nearly three decades of working for the public is to listen, and so I look forward to listening to community members,” Mr. Hall said. “I know that a fiber optic network is at the top of the list of priorities for the Board and community, and so I look forward to hitting the ground running on that important project.”

In 2013, Mr. Hall joined the staff at Fountain Valley, where he oversees a staff of 220 and a $90 million budget. Previously, he was Assistant City Manager at the City of Huntington Beach and has also worked for the City of Riverside, Riverside City College and Moreno Valley College. He holds a Master of Public Administration from California State University, San Bernardino.

Mr. Hall enjoys water sports, fishing, surfing and all outdoor activities. His daughter is a Division 1 volleyball player, and his son, an Army veteran, is pursuing a degree in Biological Science. He and his wife Deborah look forward to moving to San Diego County.

