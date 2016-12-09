Rancho Santa Fe Association Approves Non-Covenant Tennis Club Membership

At the December 1st Association meeting, RSF Tennis Club President Dave Van Den Berg made his case for an extension of non-covenant membership program. Van Den Berg argued that the tennis club has room for more members and the club can make more money from individuals from outside the covenant. Additionally, tennis requires that players find opponents of a similar skill level to them. Having someone to play with is a key reason to join a tennis club.

The extension passed with a 5-1 vote, with only director Mike Licosati opposed. This plan has been in place since 2015 and will now be extended until it is up for renewal in June 2017.

