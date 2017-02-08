Public Discussion Format Revisited at RSF School Board Meeting

Related Article RSF School Board: Looking Forward to 2017

The Rancho Santa Fe School District Board revisited its public comment format during its February 2 meeting. Newly elected Board member, Sarah Neal, raised the issue and suggested that public comments be open during agenda items, as opposed to only at the beginning of a Board meeting.

Neal's recommendation followed the example of other district school boards, like San Dieguito Union High, which employs the use of speaker slips and allows for public comment on an agenda item when it arises.

According to the RSF Review, Neil said, "[O]ur practice appears to be consistently limited to only allowing the public to speak before the agenda item at the beginning of the meeting and I think there’s a lot of reasons to consider allowing a little bit more opportunity for the public to give comments during agenda items.”

