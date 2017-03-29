SD Magazine: Chef Patrick Ponsaty Brings French Fare to Rancho Santa Fe

The community was designed by Lilian Rice in the 1920s. Bing Crosby’s name gets thrown onto a lot of plaques around here. He used to host a golf tourney called the Crosby Clambake with Hollywood types. Horses have accommodations most of us would envy. Polo is actually still a sport here and not just a cologne. The neighborhood is 93.4-percent white, and highly Republican.
The list of icons who’ve called RSF home is long and biopic. Bill Gates has a house here. Diet queen Jenny Craig, too. Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge. Geena Davis. Joseph Coors of the beer family. Sidney Frank, who made billions marketing Grey Goose and Jaegermeister...