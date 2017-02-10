Operation Game On Raises Over $40k for Wounded Veterans

The fundraiser was held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club and generated over $40,000 in proceeds according to Founder Tony Perez.
The Coast News has more:
"Perez created Operation Game On in 2008 to give returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities a custom introduction-to-golf package.
Participants receive lessons from PGA-certified instructors, a professional fitting session at The Kingdom at TaylorMade Golf and custom-fitted equipment at no cost to them, the hospital or the military.
Doctors, prosthetic specialists and counselors have found golf provides mental and physical rehabilitation that rapidly allows combat-injured troops to regain confidence and enjoy an active lifestyle again.
The program has expanded to provide the same opportunities for participants’ wives as well as Korean and Vietnam War veterans."
Read the full story at the Coast News.
Image: Courtesy Operation Game On