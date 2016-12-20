The Rancho Sante Fe Post

Observations After Living in the Ranch for One Year

Rancho Santa Fe:


Where the garbage man actuallly puts your pails back more nicely than you put them out.

Where convincing companies/banks, etc. that your mailing address is correct is a part time job.

Where the best spot to meet your neighbors is at the recycling bin at the post office.

Where there are only two types of people; people who are friends with Bruce Kleege, and people who are about to become friends with Bruce Kleege.

Where a trip to the grocery store is akin to embarking on a religious pilgrimage, but no one minds, because it's always worth the trip to come home here. (-:

 

Article Submitted by Brian McArthur

