Observations After Living in the Ranch for One Year

Rancho Santa Fe:



Where the garbage man actuallly puts your pails back more nicely than you put them out.



Where convincing companies/banks, etc. that your mailing address is correct is a part time job.

Where the best spot to meet your neighbors is at the recycling bin at the post office.



Where there are only two types of people; people who are friends with Bruce Kleege, and people who are about to become friends with Bruce Kleege.



Where a trip to the grocery store is akin to embarking on a religious pilgrimage, but no one minds, because it's always worth the trip to come home here. (-:

Article Submitted by Brian McArthur