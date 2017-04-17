Next Steps on RSF Fiber Announced; RSFA Board Candidate Drops Out

One candidate has dropped out of the HOA Board election leaving two candidates running for two elected seats. The Association Board is also working on amending Covenant bylaws and may not get a quorum to pass the amendment with an uncontested election this year. The Board announced the next steps regarding the fiber project at the April board meeting, prompting some to ask 'How did we get here?'

The Tech Committee received 4 bids from qualified engineering firms, and after consideration, the committee selected one of the vendors to continue negotiations. After the vendor is approved, the committee’s next steps include...









When I ran for the Rancho Santa Fe HOA Board last year I was encouraged to find all five of my fellow candidates were vocal supporters of the fiber Internet deal. This is why I was both surprised and perplexed when it was terminated last year...



A proposed amendment to the Association Bylaws would only require the participation of 250 properties to achieve a quorum, instead of the current one-third (1/3) of members requirement. The bylaws would be put to a vote, along with HOA Board Candidates...







The Santa Fe Irrigation District declared an end to Drought Response Level 1, eliminating restrictions that it entails....







Despite some transparency concerns, the Board of Directors moved to approved Resolution 107 which officially prohibits all audio and video recording of Board or Committee Meetings...

