New Voting Rules Approved; More Parking Coming to the Village

This month, the Rancho Santa Fe Association Board of Directors announced the approval of new voting rules, reminded residents of important dates for the 2017 election, and gave an update on an ongoing project that will bring more parking to the Ranch.

President Fred Wasserman also recognized the work performed by Christy Whalen who took over as the Interim Manager following Bill Overton’s resignation. The incoming manager, Bob Hall, began his duties as Association Manager and Secretary Monday, and Christy will remain as Covenant Administrator & Assistant Manager.

Board Officially Approves New Voting Rules

At the beginning of the year, the board announced the proposal of new voting rules that would require previously unregistered residents to provide a verified signature to the Association so election officers could authenticate future votes.



This means new property owners will receive a certification form as part of an escrow package to validate their signatures. Current property owners, who are not registered to vote, will also receive a signature validation form.



Each property will have two votes. Residents who are already registered, but their property only has one vote, can adjust it to get two ballots.



The new rules passed the 30-day comment period without any objections, so the board moved to approve.

Important Dates for 2017 Election

The Association Board seats currently held by Kim Eggleston and Richard Sapp are up for election this year. Sapp has indicated he will run to pursue a full term after being appointed to take over for former Board President, Ann Boon’s seat.



Mark your calendars:

March 10 Nomination Deadline

April 13 Candidate Deadline for Campaign Materials

April 28 Mail Annual Meeting Notice & Campaign Flyers

May 11 Annual Meeting and Candidate Forum

June 12 Ballot Return Deadline

New Parking Spaces Coming Soon

After almost two years of planning, the Board gave final approval for a project to create 22 additional angled parking spaces in the Village. To move forward, San Diego County requires a striping plan that will be proposed by the land planning company, Rick Engineering, based on the approved parking design.



Once the project is submitted to the County, they will proceed with implementation. The company estimates that it will take around 4 weeks to finalize the striping plan and submit to the County.

The Board will meet again on April 6.