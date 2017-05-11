New Co-Editor; Annual Meeting On 5/11; Vote, vote, vote!

The next election for RSFA Board is just around the corner and ballots will be mailed out soon. All members are strongly encouraged to get out the vote to meet quorum and avoid the cost of holding another election. Get to know the two candidates who are running at this year's Annual Meeting today, May 11th at 5:00pm at the Garden Club.



There are also some exciting developments on the RSF Post. You can now keep track of the many projects that are currently underway in the Covenant with our Art Jury Map. Last, but certainly not least, I'd like to welcome Rachel Laffer as the new Co-Editor for the RSF Post.

Read on,

Nick Krnich



The RSF Post is proud to welcome its newest Co-Editor, Rachel Laffer. Her unparalleled experience as publisher of The Yale Daily News, and as a writer and editor at The Wall Street Journal will be an invaluable addition to the Post...









The Committee is working with the engineering firm Henkels & McCoy (H&M) on a preliminary design, which is said to cover over 60 miles of Covenant ground, comprising 1,948 street addresses. The next steps are...



The RSF Association invites all Community members to the 2017 Rancho Santa Fe Association Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 5:00 pm at the RSF Garden Club. The Annual Meeting will include...







Current bylaws require 1/3 of households to return their ballots in order to have a quorum, which means 587 household ballots are needed to validate the election results. Lack of quorum would result in...







In light of the concerns raised by the newly formed Committee on water rates, Santa Fe Irrigation District Div. 3 Director, Marlene King, took a closer look at water rates. Since 2015, resident's water rates have increased as much as...

