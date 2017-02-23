March Events in Rancho Santa Fe

March is fast-approaching and many exciting events are planned around the Ranch. From outdoor activities to enjoy at the start of spring, to yoga classes and the Golf Club's annual St. Patrick’s celebration, find out what’s coming up in Rancho Santa Fe:

Complimentary Wine Tasting

On Friday, March 3, enjoy a variety of wines with one of the Ranch’s favorite views at a complimentary wine tasting offered by the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

Coffee In The Garden

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club invites all members to coffee and refreshments at a Private RSF Residence on Wednesday, March 8. Club members can bring guests to enjoy this community event.

Trail Walk

Want to stay active? Participate in a trail walk around the Ranch that takes place on Wednesday, March 8. Put on your hiking boots and head to the RSF Sports Field at 4pm. Your effort will be rewarded with a beautiful San Diego sunset.

Author Talk with Tom Clavin

On Monday, March 13, RSF Library Guild is hosting a member exclusive author talk with Tom Clavin, author of best seller 'The Hearth of Everything That IS.' Not a member? No problem! You can join today at www.rsflibraryguild.org.

Mom and Baby Yoga Class

Bond with your little one during a special yoga session at the RSF Library. Seed and Song is offering free mom and baby yoga classes on Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m., as well as a mom and toddler class on Wednesday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day Lunch/Dinner

Celebrate the classic Irish holiday at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. A special lunch and dinner will be offered on Friday, March 17, which will include special Irish drinks and green beer!

Spring Luncheon 2017

Spring is here and so is the Annual Garden Club Luncheon. Be a part of this fun and friendly design competition to be held on Wednesday, March 22.

