Letter to the Editor - RSF Connect Project

We are fortunate to live in an area that boasts some of the best schools in the state. Thanks to the RSFSD, the Education Foundation and our community’s generous support, our R. Roger Rowe School teachers have the resources they need to prepare our children for high school and college. It is in that spirit that I support the RSF Connect 1-Gigabit internet project.

As a parent, I am excited at the possibilities that high-speed internet could bring to students and families in our community. RSFSD is dedicated to preparing our students for the 21st century, particularly in science, math and engineering. Unfortunately, I’ve heard teachers and parents say that our students aren’t getting the full benefit of their education because many homes simply lack the reliable internet access our students need to complete their homework assignments. Just this week at back to school night, our son's teacher suggested all students download their assignments before leaving school to alleviate any problems with home internet connections.

We pride ourselves on our school scores and ranking, but our school won’t be able to provide the kinds of hands-on training in computer programming, robotics, math, and science that our kids will need without reliable internet access at home. RSF Connect will help our children get the very best out of their education.

I support RSF Connect because I believe it will help our students succeed in the future. However, the project will not move forward without the approval of families in the Ranch. I hope you will join me in support of RSF Connect.



Andy and Phan Kaffka