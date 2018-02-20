Ground Control to RSFA: What Is Going On?

This week I’ve been engrossed in all things Pyeongchang. Not just the athletes, but the Machiavellian skill behind North Korea’s cheerleading squad. A mini military parade of sorts wrapped in a rose-lipped charade of mechanized color-coordinated dolls stood furiously clapping on Olympic bleachers. Their orchestrated cheering is eerily hypnotic yet deeply unsettling. It suspends our reality and makes our gut flinch.

Pictured: steel poles set out for imminent installation across the Ranch. Pictured: steel poles set out for imminent installation across the Ranch.

And just when I thought I was due back on planet earth, another Twilight Zone moment struck right here in the Ranch in the ongoing SDG&E pole saga. The gold medal for Weird goes to the RSFA’s recent demand that Covenant members who request to review the map of where poles will be replaced are strictly prohibited from taking a copy of the map from the RSFA premises and must be under strict staff supervision during said review to ensure the Member doesn’t take a picture of the map with their phone. If this new law were broken, would one’s phone be confiscated, 911 speed dialed? Netflix’s Stranger Things has got nothing on the RSFA.

Related Article Alarmed Members Sound Off on SDG&E

This is not classified information.

What is going ON? Who is the RSFA protecting if not who it should be - its MEMBERS? Why can’t a member take a copy of a map? All of us have a right to know where these new towering steel poles are being planted. And don’t give me any song and dance about terrorism fears.One Member noted that in their more than 40 years in the Ranch they have never witnessed such inexplicable and bizarre behavior by the Association.

Why has there been NOTHING communicated for weeks since the RSFA finally relayed to residents that they were looking into legal options? The Board has known about SDG&E’s project since the middle of last year and didn’t do anything about it. Only after a recent public outcry has there been any movement on the Board’s end. Has the Board retained legal counsel or not? This question solely requires a monosyllabic answer. Should we just sit in silence and take their word that they’re still “working on it” as neighbors get their gardens dug up and are slapped with a whacking new giant steel pole?

Trust doesn’t come that easily. Good leadership requires good communication. It’s Civics 101. You don’t need fancy cheerleaders for that.