General Manager Leaves Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club

Al Castro had his last day as general manager of the RSF Golf Club Friday, January 6th. He served the golf club for nearly 5 years, and has decided to move to a similar role at Tradition Golf Club in La Quinta.
In 2012, Castro came to Rancho Santa Fe after working at a golf club in Indian Wells. Castro has had a successful career in hospitality for the past 33 years, and will be missed at the RSF Golf Club.
The Golf Club's board is currently looking for a replacement, and has an interim team taking care of day-to-day operations.
Castro addressed the Golf Club community in their newsletter, saying:
“I would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of our golf club members. Your support and pride in this iconic club was clearly evident from the first day I set foot on the property. This membership is the reason Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club has the reputation as one of the premiere clubs in the area.”