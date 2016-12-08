The Rancho Sante Fe Post

Fiber Survey Results are In; Multiple Upgrades Heading to RSF

The Board’s commitment to bring fiber Internet service to the Covenant is supported by the recent Fiber Survey. Rancho Santa Fe is also preparing for multiple upgrades in the community that will include more parking in the Village, upgrades for Osuna Ranch, and reforestation to combat California's prolonged drought.

Results from Fiber Survey are In: The Community wants better Internet



The fiber Internet survey concluded on November 15th, and the results were reported during the December 1st Association Meeting...

Upgrades Planned for Osuna Ranch


Under Field Operations Manager, Arnold Keene, Osuna Ranch is expected to have a variety of upgrades that will revitalize the Ranch. Since Keene took over the role he has been tasked with identifying and prioritizing repairs as well as managing the equestrian boarding operation...

New Parking Coming to the Village



The board voted in favor to create additional parking spaces in the Village to assist local businesses....

Rate Hike Expected for SFID Customers


A 3-2 vote affirmed another rate hike taking effect January 1, 2017 which will be reflected on bills mailed out after March 1, 2017...

