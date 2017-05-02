The Rancho Santa Fe Post

Construction on Via de la Valle Expected in 2018

by
Tagged in

The planned lane expansion on Via de la Valle may come significantly sooner than 2021, as previously expected. The two-lane road was initially designed to handle 10,000 average daily trips, but currently accommodates nearly 17,000. 

From the RSF Review:

"On April 27, the Carmel Valley Community Planning board approved an extension of time for the widening — the project 14 years in the making received its site development permit in 2015 and it expired this month.

The project will result in a four-lane Via de la Valle from San Andres to El Camino Real to help serve a regional need."

Read the full story at the RSF Review.

This website is not affiliated with the Rancho Santa Fe Association.
This website is operated by fellow Rancho Santa Fe Homeowners to provide news affecting our community and the Association.

Terms and Conditions Privacy
Powered by NationBuilder Developed by IVC