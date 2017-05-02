Construction on Via de la Valle Expected in 2018

The planned lane expansion on Via de la Valle may come significantly sooner than 2021, as previously expected. The two-lane road was initially designed to handle 10,000 average daily trips, but currently accommodates nearly 17,000.

From the RSF Review:

"On April 27, the Carmel Valley Community Planning board approved an extension of time for the widening — the project 14 years in the making received its site development permit in 2015 and it expired this month.

The project will result in a four-lane Via de la Valle from San Andres to El Camino Real to help serve a regional need."